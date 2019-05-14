NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The American Red Cross said there is an urgent need for Type O blood across the state of Tennessee.
There is currently less than a two-day supply of Type O positive and Type O negative blood available for emergency rooms where it can be most critical.
Most patients who need blood rely on donors.
Click here for information on how and where to donate blood.
