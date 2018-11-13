(WSMV)- The American Red Cross reported that it is in immediate need of blood and platelet donations.
The ARC says they received 21,000 fewer donations than needed by hospitals during the months of September and October.
The Red Cross believes the shortage could have been caused by hurricanes Florence and Michael.
As the holidays approach, the ARC is urging Tennesseans to donate blood this month, especially encouraging donors with the O negative blood type, as it is the universal donor.
If you would like to give blood and are an eligible donor, go to RedCrossBlood.org to look for blood and platelet donation possibilities and locations.
