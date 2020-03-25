NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The American Red Cross has announced the deadline to apply for emergency financial assistance has been extended.
The new deadline to file an application is now Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Homeowners and renters who were affected by the tornadoes can determine if they qualify for assistance and complete an application by calling 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) and selecting prompt No. 4.
One financial gift is available to each qualified household. Homeowners and renters who think they may be eligible should call immediately.
Additional assistance may be available to those affected by the tornadoes by calling 2-1-1 or by going to RedCrossDisasterResources.auntbertha.com.
