NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Red Cross says they're experiencing a severe blood shortage across the country.
It's enough to concern Midstate hospitals and those who need a blood transfusion when it matters most.
"Sometimes, it's just one of those days and it happens,” Diondreia Hereford who has sickle cell disease said.
Pain can happen at any time for Diondreia Hereford. She was born with sickle cell disease.
"It's a hereditary blood disorder that only runs through your family,” Hereford said.
The 33-year-old gets blood transfusions once or twice a year. They help with the pain.
The Red Cross said they're seeing a national blood shortage. It worries Diondreia.
"It's very concerning, but not just for me personally, but for other sickle cell patients and people in general. That's just something that is needed,” Hereford said.
Typically, the Red Cross said 450 units of blood per day is enough to meet the needs of Nashville area hospitals.
Right now, donations are down about 20% meaning the Red Cross is at most collecting 360 units of blood per day.
"For us, it's a severe shortage. For hospitals nationwide, it's a historic shortage,” Sherri McKinney with the Red Cross said.
McKinney said so much was impacted by the pandemic.
“So, we're seeing a lot of elective surgeries that have been rescheduled happening. We're seeing a lot of trauma cases coming in needing blood,” McKinney said.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center works with the Red Cross. The hospital uses hundreds of units of blood per day.
Dr. Jennifer Andrews explained how the shortage is affecting them too.
"If we have a day where we use a lot more blood than normal, we're having difficulty filling our shelves to make sure that whatever patient needs blood next, we have enough for them to get a transfusion,” Dr. Andrews said.
Andrews is the medical director for the blood bank at Vanderbilt. She's been in the blood banking business for more than ten years and has never seen a shortage this severe.
"It's unprecedented,” Dr. Andrews said.
"I do hope and pray that people will come out and donate more blood and just get out there,” Hereford said.
It’s a message Diondreia hopes will make a difference in addressing the shortage.
The Red Cross said one blood donation can save up to three lives.
If you would like to donate blood, you can learn more information here.
