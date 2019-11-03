NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - American Red Cross caseworkers will be available beginning Monday in Decatur and Humphreys counties, according to a news release.
Caseworkers are available to help people create personal recovery plans, navigate paperwork and locate assistance from the Red Cross and other agencies. These trained caseworkers are meeting one-on-one with residents to help them with their specific disaster-caused emergency needs.
“People often discover new challenges as they go through clean-up and recovery,” said David Kitchen, Red Cross director for the storm response. “We want them to know that the Red Cross is here to help them as they go through the process.
Red Cross caseworkers will be available at the following casework centers beginning Monday, Nov. 4 through Wednesday, Nov. 6:
- Decatur County: Decatur County Fairgrounds, 1925 U.S. 641, Parsons, 12-7 p.m.
- Humphreys County: Waverly Public Safety, 103 E. Main St., Waverly, 12-7 p.m.
Proof of residence is required.
In Decatur County, the county’s EMA posted on Sunday that approximately 1,500-1,800 Lexington Electric System customers were still without power. Estimates are it could be up to a week to 10 days before power is fully restored.
The Red Cross has a shelter open at the Fairgrounds. A shower and laundry trailer are also there and open to the public.
The EMA said close to 400 residences were damaged and close to 50 of those were majorly damaged or destroyed by last weekend’s straight-line winds. Several county government buildings also sustained damage.
Decatur County Schools will be closed through at least Wednesday.
In Humphreys County, Meriweather Lewis Electric Cooperative said around 600 customers were without power on Friday. Some of the general areas include McEwen, Waverly, Hickory Lane, Knob Hill, Stage Road, Forks River Road, Cedar Grove, Roberts Creek, Odgen Road, Loretta Lynn’s, Barren Hollow, Bodine Loop, Chamber Springs, White Oak, Gill Road and the lines coming into Cuba Landing.
“These are just general locations where crews are working. Because the electric lines feed from one place to another, work in these areas will have a positive impact on others not mentioned,” Meriweather Lewis President and CEO Keith Carnahan said in a Facebook post. “We can’t thank our communities – both local and in the electric industry – for helping us push so hard to get some relief for our members.”
At the outset of the storm, Meriweather Lewis reported almost 15,000 of the utility’s 35,000 meters were without power in Houston, Humphreys and Perry counties. With the exception of isolated cases, crews are finishing up storm work in Houston and Perry counties.
In Clarksville, the Clarksville Department of Electricity are now working to repair fiber lines that were damaged in the storm, which is causing issues with broadband customers. Most electricity customers have had power restored.
