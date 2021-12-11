If you're asking what you can do to help, authorities ask you to consider giving blood.
The Red Cross and Blood Assurance said there is a critical need for blood right now across the region, especially following the devastating tornadoes.
Both agencies are ramping up their efforts by increasing blood drives and staffing their donation centers this weekend due to the high demand at hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.