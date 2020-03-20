NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many of us have been practicing social distancing by staying at home, but for those in recovery, isolation can be dangerous.
"The disease of addiction thrives in isolation and so in community, we heal. So, it's absolutely necessary to keep that going," Darren Hobbs, Co-Owner of the Nashville Recovery Center said.
Hobbs knows how important a strong support system can be on the path to sobriety. He's recovering from alcohol and drugs.
"I think it's the most valuable thing that we have is connecting to other people," Hobbs said.
The community space at the Nashville Recovery Center is usually filled with people.
Now their doors are closed to the public to keep the coronavirus from spreading. It's only for staff and those who live on site for extended care.
"My biggest fear for those in recovery that are maybe just getting started can feel overwhelmed and isolated and maybe not reach out to that person that they would normally contact," Hobbs said.
A place known for hosting 18 recovery related meetings per week has now shifted their resources online. Many 12 step meetings are happening on platforms like FaceTime or Zoom.
Hobbs said it's a different experience at first, but he's still getting that connection with another person.
For those worried about recovery options during this time, Hobbs said there's help out there.
"Now is not the time to lose hope. I can tell you that now is the time to reach out," Hobbs said.
Social media is key for that.
Hobbs said you should still talk with someone about your good and bad days. The only thing that's changed is how you're talking with them.
During this time, the center is offering free outpatient services to those struggling with addiction.
