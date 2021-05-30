NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officials with Rutherford County held a briefing tonight sharing statements from family members of the seven deceased, and deferred most questions regarding the recovery to the NTSB. There was not an NTSB representative available for questioning at the press conference.
The plane carrying seven leaders of Brentwood based Remnant Fellowship Church went down into the southern portion of Percy Priest Lake just before noon on Saturday. This section of the lake is under the jurisdiction of Rutherford County rescue officials.
Brandon Hannah, pictured with his wife Elizabeth, was on board a plane that crashed into Percy Priest Lake on Saturday.
At a briefing late Saturday night, officials confirmed that all seven members were presumed dead. Investigators could be seen scouring the area throughout the weekend. According to Rutherford County Fire Rescue, the debris field is roughly a half of a mile wide.
Dive teams from several agencies have recovered several components of an airplane that crashed into Percy Priest Lake as well as human remains, Rutherford County EMA officials said on Sunday afternoon.
Remnant Fellowship Church released a statement Sunday afternoon, confirming themselves that all seven members did not survive the crash.
The seven Remnant Fellowship leaders lost May 29, 2021 were some of the finest and most loving people that you would ever come across. During this horrible tragedy, our church would greatly appreciate prayers.
We want everyone who was affected, especially the children of the passengers, to know that they are very loved and our church will be taking special care of the children’s needs in these coming years.
Gwen Shamblin Lara was one of the world’s most kind, gentle, and selfless mother and wife, and a loyal, caring, supportive best friend to all. She lived every day laying down her own life to ensure that others could find a relationship with God. Because of that, her memory will definitely remain for a long time as she has a place in millions of people’s hearts around the world through her work with Weigh Down Ministries and Remnant Fellowship Church. Her wonderful and supportive husband, Joe Lara, will also be greatly missed.
The other passengers who perished in the crash were Remnant Fellowship leaders who were very involved in the community and loved by many – David and Jennifer Martin, Jonathan and Jessica Walters, and Brandon Hannah.
On behalf of Remnant Fellowship Church, we would like to thank the First Responders and all who have helped our church and these families during this difficult time.
Finally, as far as Remnant Fellowship Church and Weigh Down Ministries are concerned, Michael Shamblin and Elizabeth Shamblin Hannah, Gwen’s two children, and the church leadership intend to continue the dream that Gwen Shamblin Lara had of helping people find a relationship with God.
Dive team members from multiple agencies including Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management, Metro Nashville Police Department, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency work to recover the remains of a small jet that crashed into Percy Priest Lake Saturday morning.
Dive teams search for plane crashed into Percy Priest Lake
