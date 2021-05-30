NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officials with Rutherford County held a briefing tonight sharing statements from family members of the seven deceased, and deferred most questions regarding the recovery to the NTSB. There was not an NTSB representative available for questioning at the press conference.

The plane carrying seven leaders of Brentwood based Remnant Fellowship Church went down into the southern portion of Percy Priest Lake just before noon on Saturday. This section of the lake is under the jurisdiction of Rutherford County rescue officials.

At a briefing late Saturday night, officials confirmed that all seven members were presumed dead. Investigators could be seen scouring the area throughout the weekend. According to Rutherford County Fire Rescue, the debris field is roughly a half of a mile wide.

Remnant Fellowship Church released a statement Sunday afternoon, confirming themselves that all seven members did not survive the crash.