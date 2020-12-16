NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In a year of unprecedented moments and records, Tennessee is setting another one for rainfall.
The Tennessee Valley Authority says 2020 is officially the wettest year ever recorded in the Tennessee River Valley.
2020 is now officially the wettest year ever recorded in the Tennessee River Valley.— Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) December 15, 2020
As of midnight, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, we recorded 68.27 inches on average across the Tennessee River basin, surpassing the old record of 67.01 inches set in 2018. @NWSMorristown @NWSLMRFC pic.twitter.com/lxOmPQgNBe
That area doesn't quite include Nashville but includes southern Middle Tennessee and a large part of East Tennessee.
Those areas have seen more than 68 inches of rain on average, more than an inch above the previous record set in 2018.
