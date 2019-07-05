NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A record-setting crowd turned out for one of the largest fireworks shows in the country on Thursday night.
According to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., police and event officials estimate the crowd was a record 343,000.
The previous record was 284,000.
Watch the fireworks show again from our Facebook Live video:
