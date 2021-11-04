LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Just about everyone is shopping online this year. As we saw last year, that puts a lot of pressure on places like USPS to get everything delivered on time. USPS’s new facility in La Vergne was opened in July to help take pressure off other Nashville USPS facilities slammed by online orders amid the pandemic. The new relief location alone expects to process 75,000 packages daily during the peak holiday season.

New robots at the La Vergne location help workers sort through 300 packages an hour, which is a big uptick from just 25 an hour previously done by hand. “These are some efforts to keep up with our competitors like Amazon, FedEx and UPS,” USPS operations industrial engineer Dwan Branson said.

Between all the new equipment at the new Nashville Parcel Support Annex that opened this summer, the facility can now process tens of thousands of packages a day. It is one of 40 annexes throughout the country that was opened in response to last year’s tidal wave of online orders amid the pandemic. It is aimed to alleviate traffic at their main facility near the airport. “I can tell you that our building was gridlocked with mail being tried to move because of the sheer volume,” USPS operations industrial engineer John Koski said.

While last year set records, they are expecting another 10 percent increase this year equaling more than 14 million packages coming through Nashville. “With the increase in volume, we brought in this facility and three additional machines so we are able to process that 10 percent growth,” Koski said.

In just a few weeks, the facility will be full of packages for the holidays as it increases daily hours of operation from 10 to 20 the Monday after Thanksgiving. While the annex is only locked into a two year lease, USPS thinks changing consumer habits might mean it’ll be needed for the long haul. “We believe online shopping is here to stay,” USPS communications specialist Albert Ruiz said.

Some challenges include supply chain issues. For example, if part of the new equipment goes out, it can be hard to get another in enough time. USPS said it has stocked up on parts because of this. Plus, there is a concern about staffing. They are currently looking for 200 seasonal workers starting at $18.51 an hour. If they can’t fill those spots, that means they will start working overtime to make sure everyone gets presents under the tree.