NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - AAA is predicting a record number of travelers for the Fourth of July this year.
Nearly 50 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday and most people in Tennessee are planning to drive to their destinations.
AAA expects more than 892,000 people to be driving on Tennessee’s highways.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is suspending all construction-related lane closures beginning at noon on Wednesday.
Construction will resume Monday at 6 a.m.
Drivers may still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects.
Workers may be on site in construction zones and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect.
Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250-$500.
