Reconstructed I-440 corridor to fully reopen on July 2

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The I-440 reconstruction project is nearing completed, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
TDOT will begin the process of reopening reconstructed lanes on Wednesday night and the I-440 corridor will be fully open on Thursday, July 2.
The $154.8 million project was the largest in the history of TDOT. It features the following:
- a new asphalt roadway which replaces the deteriorated concrete
- three travel lanes in each direction plus auxiliary lanes
- new lighting
- new color overhead message boards
- new landscaping
- ramp safety improvements at the 21st Avenue and Murphy Avenue exits
On July 2, there will be a caravan event to celebrate the roadway opening.
To learn more about the I-440 Reconstruction, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.