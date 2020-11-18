NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As cases of the coronavirus hit record highs across the country and the economy is at risk of another shutdown, mental health experts are urging all of us to watch for critical warning signs.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says calls to suicide prevention lines are up 800 percent.
“Mental health and suicide effects everyone from children to adults and I am seeing, in my clinic, more and more patients that are distraught.”
Nurse Dani Williamson runs Integrative Family Medicine in Franklin. She’s also very open about her family’s heartbreaking past with suicide, and her own personal struggles.
Williamson works with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and says it’s all hands on deck to help people that are suffering right now.
“Here’s what you need to be watching for, symptoms of people withdrawing in. Being quieter. Or maybe even just the opposite," she said. "They could become happier, because when someone solidifies a plan, they have this huge load lifted off their shoulders.”
If you notice any of these sudden changes in behavior, she says, as a friend, co-worker or family member, follow your gut feeling and be willing to ask the hard questions.
“You have to assume that you will be the only person that reaches out to that person," Williamson said. "The only one who says ‘are you thinking about killing yourself? Are you thinking about harming yourself?’”
As always, if you or someone you know is hurting or struggling, make note of one important number.
It’s the suicide crisis number: 800-273-TALK. Help is available 24/7, and you can even text the number with one word, like ‘help,’ and someone will be there to help you.
