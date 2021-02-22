NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police need your help identifying the person seen in these pictures and video. He's accused of stealing packages from at least six different homes in East Nashville. Metro Police did not specify which part of East Nashville. 

The person drives a blue Chevy Cobalt and appears to be in his 50s or 60s. Police say he walks with a limp. 

If you know who this is, contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. 

