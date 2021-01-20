A new video shows the moment police located the suspect responsible for killing a man in front of his pregnant wife along I-24 in Coffee County.

Recently released dash cam video shows what happened after police located 29-year-old Dangelo Dorsey.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Dorsey took his own life. Dorsey’s violent spree began on a Sunday morning in Coffee County.

One person was shot and the other person inside that car, Darcey Johnson, was killed. Dorsey shot at two more people during another attempted carjacking. TBI said he then carjacked Jordan and Aileen Stevens who were on their way to church.

TBI said Dorsey forced them to go back to their and took two more guns. He then took their other car, a blue Toyota Rav4 and forced them back inside the car.

Dorsey then killed Jordan Stevens after forcing him out of the car. The video shows the look from above from law enforcement’s helicopter, Dorsey crashed the Stevens’ car, after a chase down 1-24.

Aileen Stevens was found safe in the backseat of the car.