NASHVILLE (WSMV) - In less than a week, seven juveniles housed in youth detention centers in Nashville managed to escape.
The escapes are raising questions from our News4 Investigates team about the security of those facilities and what is being done to prevent future escapes.
The suspects, all minors, are facing charges for various crimes in Nashville and paint the picture of a problem that has been crippling our city for quite some time.
When four teens escaped last weekend from the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center by walking out the front door, it was the third time this year juveniles were able to slip by staffers of the facility. Two of the teens who escaped have a history of armed robbery arrests, while the other two were facing murder charges.
Their crimes are hardly uncommon. News4 has reported on numerous juvenile crime cases just this year alone.
On the same weekend the four teens escaped, another teen was charged with aggravated robbery in connection to two separate hold-ups at local apartment complexes.
Last month two were arrested for carjacking, pistol whipping a victim and crashing a car. Another three suspects, two of which juveniles, were arrested just days prior for a shooting outside of a Gallatin grocery store.
These are just a few instances of many reports of juveniles committing adult offenses involving drugs, guns, and stolen property.
Some of the crimes were more violent. In February, five juveniles were arrested in the shooting death of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets outside his home. The five juveniles were already on the run from police for other crimes.
And the escapes from local juvenile facilities are nothing new.
Just this year, News4 reported at least four previous escapes from Stones River Academy, a TrueCore-operated facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike. Two juveniles escaped in March, five escaped in July, four escaped in October, and three escaped just overnight Wednesday.
News4 Investigates previously uncovered issues at the Woodland Hills Youth Development Center where dozens escaped in 2014. Employees told News4 at the time that the facility was severely understaffed.
Metro Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson previously talked with News4 about the crimes involving juveniles, owing a lot to the Juvenile Crime Task Force for helping to solve the problem but saying more work needs to be done.
"We have our work to do, we've got to continue to focus but we've got to look at the whole system,” Anderson said in February. “We the community have got to step in, in some way, and look at how we can be the parent for the absent parents, and then holding the parents responsible.”
A CompStat report released earlier this year showed the number of juveniles arrested in Davidson County was down more than 40% from 2018. However, nearly half of the minors arrested in the previous year were later re-arrested again for different crimes. This number includes juveniles even as young as 12-years-old. In July, police found guns and drugs during home checks of juvenile offenders on home detention.
Community leaders previously said they were looking at finding ways to keep juveniles out of the system and reduce crime on city streets, but they only had a small showing of support.
