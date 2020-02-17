GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Police are searching for the man who scammed a recent college graduate out of a laptop by paying for it with $800 in fake bills.
Kiefer Richardson posted the computer on Facebook Marketplace and met up with the man Sunday night, February 16th.
"I wanted to sell my computer to pay off some bills,” says Richardson who graduated in December and starts flight training school in April.
The man, who went by the name Kevin Williams on Facebook, reached out to Richardson and had a convincing story, saying he was starting college classes and needed a reliable computer.
"He acted like I did – that he was tired of scammers on Facebook Marketplace and was happy to find a decent deal, so he seemed believable," said Richardson.
The two agreed to meet at a Wal-Mart in Madison. While Richardson was on his way to the meet-up point, the man sent a Facebook message requesting to meet at his apartment complex so he could pick up money for the transaction.
Richardson waited in his car for the man to arrive, assuming he would pull up in a vehicle.
"I kind of saw him come out of no where and he looked enough like the profile picture to where it didn't raise any red flags," says Richardson.
The pair talked about the transaction in a way Richardson described as "normal" and said the man was polite and believable.
"He counted out the money and it looked like 8 crisp $100 bills,” says Richardson who noted the man continued the pleasant small talk while he walked him to the car.
"Before I knew it, he had disappeared into the darkness between the apartment office building and an adjacent apartment building," says Richardson.
"As soon as he walked away, what I always do when I've sold something is double check, count the money and make sure it's all there and as I was thumbing through it I got this sinking feeling like 'this is not money.’ I held it up to the light and there wasn't the line you typically see, and as I looked closer at the bills, they actually said 'replica.'"
Richardson called Goodlettsville Police, who arrived within minutes. They took his information and details of the crime. They also gave him a pamphlet on safe selling, which included information on establishing a safe meet-up, like a police department parking lot.
Richardson now believes the profile the man set up was fake and his name was not actually ‘Kevin Williams.’
“He had like five friends on Facebook and it looked like a new account,” said Richardson. “I lost some sleep over it last night,” says Richardson.
