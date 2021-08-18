NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A petition to recall Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has amassed thousands of signatures in a few days.
The online petition claims Governor Lee's past and current responses to the COVID-19 pandemic are grounds for recalling him from his elected position.
The petition reads, "In response to the lack of preventative action that has been made across the state, we have no choice but to start making real palpable action to remove Bill Lee from office."
The petition outlines further criticisms with Gov. Lee's response to the pandemic, claiming that while Tennessee is 12th in the nation for COVID cases, it has "almost no mandate for social distancing measures."
The author of the petition pointed out that a recall effort is probably unlikely during the current conditions of the
