NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local non-profit, Rebuilding Together Nashville, has launched its two-year initiative to rehabilitate and repair homes in the greater Bordeaux area to help preserve affordable home ownership.
As they restore, rebuild and preform critical repairs to these homes, they ensure that homeowners aren’t forced out of their homes just because they can’t afford those repairs. Over the next two years, 65 homes in Bordeaux will get upgrades and repairs.
Rebuilding Together Nashville has worked on more than 500 homes in Nashville over the last 24 years. The reason Bordeaux was chosen for this project, is because the homes here are older than most in Nashville and it has a high number of low income families and seniors. 64% of the homes in Bordeaux are considered “affordable”.
Rebuilding Together chooses home owners who are in need of repairs that will help their everyday quality of life, as well as preserve the value of the homes to keep the neighborhood in the same great shape it was 60 years ago.
One of those homeowners who has experienced their help is Ms. Lillian Vernetta Williams. She was helped last year by getting a new roof, rain guards and a wheelchair accessible lift for her home so she wouldn’t have to go outside to access her washer and dryer whenever she had to do laundry.
"To be able to apply for something that would help me live in my home because I don’t wanna leave now. I don’t want to have to leave because I can’t afford to stay there," says Williams. "I get emotional because they’ve been so kind. And they care about the people they serve. So that’s what makes a big difference with Rebuilding Together."
Wells Fargo presented a check for $200,000 toward the project, but the majority of this work is paid for by taxpayer dollars that go into a grant fund for affordable housing initiatives from the mayors office.
If you or someone you know in Bordeaux is in need of home repairs, there’s an interest form you can fill out online. To access that form, click here.
Applications will be selected in January 2020 and work will begin in the spring.
