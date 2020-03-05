News4, along with CMT and the Red Cross, hosted a tornado relief telethon that raised $373,000.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – News4 would like to send out a big thank you to all who have donated during the Rebuilding Tennessee Telethon.

The telethon, a joint effort by News4, CMT and the American Red Cross, collected a generous $373,000 in donations. Country stars, such as Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, took call from people wanting to donate all throughout the country.

Some generous contributions included $50,000 from Kid Rock himself, a $25,000 donation from CoreCivic and $100,000 from Big Machine Records Executive Scott Borchetta.

From big donations to small ones, all celebrities were honored and humbled to take your pledges. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.