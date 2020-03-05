NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – News4 would like to send out a big thank you to all who have donated during the Rebuilding Tennessee Telethon.
The telethon, a joint effort by News4, CMT and the American Red Cross, collected a generous $373,000 in donations. Country stars, such as Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, took call from people wanting to donate all throughout the country.
Some generous contributions included $50,000 from Kid Rock himself, a $25,000 donation from CoreCivic and $100,000 from Big Machine Records Executive Scott Borchetta.
From big donations to small ones, all celebrities were honored and humbled to take your pledges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.