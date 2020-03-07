Here is a look at upcoming opportunities to help those in Middle Tennessee recover after Tuesday's tornadoes:
Volunteer in Putnam County
Register to help work on tornado cleanup and recovery in the hardest-hit Putnam county.
Registration is required: http://bit.ly/putnamstrongvolunteer
Supplies
CMA & SESAC
The Country Music Association and SESAC will collect essential items needed by a variety of nonprofits throughout Middle Tennessee.
The drop-off area will be behind the building, located at 35 Music Square E., Nashville, TN, behind RCA Studio A through March 13. Drop Off times are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Items needed include toiletries (feminine pads/tampons, personal hygiene, first aid kids, adult and children diapers, full-sized towels/washcloths), clothes (gently worn bras, packaged underwear/socks), food (canned food, non-perishables, baby food, baby formula, reusable water bottles, gift cards to grocery stores), utilities (batteries, battery-operated lanterns, flashlights, box cutters, trash bags, cleaning supplies, tools, laundry items, clean bedding, storage bins, work gloves, tarps, rolls of plastic) and animal supplies (collars/leashes, bowls, baby gates).
Food drive
VFW Post 1970
VFW Post 1970 is collecting non-perishable food, water, clothing and hygiene products for Nashville tornado victims. Items can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. at 7220 Charlotte Pk., Nashville, TN.
Meals
Sedona Taphouse
Sedona Taphouse is serving food Thursday until 4 p.m. and every day except Sunday, March 8 until power and gas is restored. The whole community is encouraged to join for a free meal. Sedona Taphouse is located at 1120 3rd Ave. N. Nashville, TN.
Frontline Services on March 7
The Salvation Army will have 5 Mobile Kitchen Units capable of cooking and serving up to 1500 meals a day, 2 Catering Trucks capable of serving 1500 meals a day and 2 Disaster Response Units, capable of cooking 500 meals and serving up to 1500 meals a day. Along with caring for the physical needs of our neighbors, The Salvation Army will have 16 officers, who are pastors, that can provide Emotional and Spiritual Care.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army will be serving meals, beverages and emotional and spiritual care with serving times beginning at 12:00 and 4:00 in the following areas:
- East Nashville - The East Recreation Center located at 700 Woodland Street and roaming throughout the neighborhood.
- North Nashville and Germantown Areas - Hadley Park Community Center and 17th Ave and Buchanan area.
- Hermitage/Donelson areas - 3720 James Kay Lane at the Hermitage Community Center and a roaming team in this community.
- Mt. Juliet - Roaming teams will be serving throughout the neighborhoods.
- Lebanon - Roaming teams will be serving throughout the neighborhoods.
- Putnam County - Roaming teams will be serving throughout the neighborhoods.
Machinist Union Local 2385
The Machinists Union (Local 2385) from Lincoln County will be set up at 1844 Airline Dr., Nashville (Machinists Union Local 735 Union Hall) on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to serve hot food to people who was affected by the tornadoes and volunteers. Food will be served until it runs out.
