Here is a look at upcoming opportunities to help those in Middle Tennessee recover after Tuesday's tornadoes:
Volunteer in Putnam County
Register to help work on tornado cleanup and recovery in the hardest-hit Putnam county.
Registration is required: http://bit.ly/putnamstrongvolunteer
Supplies
CMA & SESAC
The Country Music Association and SESAC will collect essential items needed by a variety of nonprofits throughout Middle Tennessee.
The drop-off area will be behind the building, located at 35 Music Square E., Nashville, TN, behind RCA Studio A through March 13. Drop Off times are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Items needed include toiletries (feminine pads/tampons, personal hygiene, first aid kids, adult and children diapers, full-sized towels/washcloths), clothes (gently worn bras, packaged underwear/socks), food (canned food, non-perishables, baby food, baby formula, reusable water bottles, gift cards to grocery stores), utilities (batteries, battery-operated lanterns, flashlights, box cutters, trash bags, cleaning supplies, tools, laundry items, clean bedding, storage bins, work gloves, tarps, rolls of plastic) and animal supplies (collars/leashes, bowls, baby gates).
Vanderbilt donation drive
Vanderbilt Athletics will host a donation drive to assist with Middle Tennessee relief efforts on Saturday prior to the men’s basketball home game against South Carolina. The drive will span from 8 a.m.-noon and will be held in the McGugin Center parking lot, 2601 Jess Neely Dr.
Vanderbilt is working with the Community Resource Center, which has requested tarps, personal hygiene items, bleach, trash bags, gloves, baby and toddler clothes, formula, underwear, bras, batteries and baby food.
The first 500 people who donate will also receive a ticket to the men’s basketball game, which tips off at 11:30 a.m.
Food drive
VFW Post 1970
VFW Post 1970 is collecting non-perishable food, water, clothing and hygiene products for Nashville tornado victims. Items can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. at 7220 Charlotte Pk., Nashville, TN.
Belmont Partnership With Hands On Nashville
This Saturday, all Belmonters including youth and families, are invited to gather for tornado relief efforts around Nashville. Volunteers will meet at Belmont at 8:30am and work from 9am-1pm at various sites. Youth without parents/guardians are welcome but children must have parents/guardians with them. Please wear work pants, work boots or hard soled shoes, and a shirt you don't mind getting dirty. You'll also need work gloves and depending what you're doing sunglasses or protective eyewear will be helpful. Brooms and shovels will be helpful for the clean-up along with heavy duty trash bags or contractors trash bags. If anyone has a chainsaw, it's also possible there will be a need for that to clear debris in North Nashville. Teams will be led by Rachel Parker in conjunction with the Dream Center, and another family friendly team will work from the Community Center making sack lunches and dinners for the women and children at the women's mission on Rosa Parks which is currently home to 206 women and children and without power. Please sign-up via the link below if you plan to volunteer, AND also sign-up if you can help provide supplies for the sack lunches and dinners. A key need with power being out is stations for charging phones, so if you have a portable charger that residents could use while we are working please bring it. If you can't join us but can drop off sandwich supplies, feel free to drop them off Friday in the Iris Room kitchen or Saturday morning in the Community Center. Sign up here.
Meals
Sedona Taphouse
Sedona Taphouse is serving food Thursday until 4 p.m. and every day except Sunday, March 8 until power and gas is restored. The whole community is encouraged to join for a free meal. Sedona Taphouse is located at 1120 3rd Ave. N. Nashville, TN.
Machinist Union Local 2385
The Machinists Union (Local 2385) from Lincoln County will be set up at 1844 Airline Dr., Nashville (Machinists Union Local 735 Union Hall) on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to serve hot food to people who was affected by the tornadoes and volunteers. Food will be served until it runs out.
