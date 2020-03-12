MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - When the tornadoes hit Mount Juliet last week, it destroyed many businesses and homes.
What it did not destroy was the amazing spirit of the community.
People have been asking all over how they can help Mount Juliet rebuild. Well it is as simple as going online and buying a T-shirt that says Mount Juliet strong.
Sisters Whimzy clothing store has been taking orders from all over the country and store owner Carmelita Stafford says the response has been incredible. “We are shipping out boxes and boxes of shirts every day. It warms your heart that so many care about Mt. Juliet.”
All monies raised go to the Real Mama Project INC, a charity based in Mt. Juliet, that is identifying families in the area who lost everything. Stephanie Godwin, with the Real Mama Project, says being able to help the families immediately, is a blessing. “These are our friends and neighbors and they’re hurting and we’re hurting and the donations are helping us recover.”
For more info on how to buy shirts, go to shopsisterswhimzy.com.
