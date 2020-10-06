NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - A man inside a bar cited for breaking health orders this weekend says the city is focusing on the wrong prevention tactics.
Rebar was one of two businesses cited over the weekend for overcrowding. AJ Kang, a DJ at Rebar says the city did this to themselves.
Kang blames the curfew, saying kids want to get out and live, and the city is forcing them to jam their plans into a smaller timeframe.
"There needs to be some exploration of technology and creative solutions to the problems," he said. "Rather than the arbitrary 'everything has to shut down by 11, everyone has to wear a mask.' That's just cliché."
Another byproduct of the curfew, Kang says lines outside the bars to wait and get in are more troubling than the bars themselves, with people stacked front to back right next to each other in line.
Both Rebar and Dogwood in midtown were cited over the weekend for violating health orders.
