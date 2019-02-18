Buying a home is one of the biggest decisions you'll ever make and likely the most expensive purchases. One Midstate man says he felt misled when he bought his home.
“When you’re buying a house you’re signing multiple pages and at some point you’re just signing, but it is someone’s responsibility to make sure that everything is kosher and everything is supposed to be before you sit down at that table and sign those letters," said Walter Lovell.
His crawl space flooded when it poured rained two weeks ago, ruining his duct work. It cost him thousands of dollars to replace it.
“I do not have recollection of being told that I was in a flood plain or that I needed flood insurance," said Lovell.
Lovell filed a complaint after learning his home actually sits on two plats of land -- he says one is in the flood zone and one is not.
Realtor Shea Ghertner with Fridich and Clark Realty in Nashville says every seller must fill out a form disclosing any and all possible issues with the home.
“Any previous flooding, do you have to carry flood insurance, are you aware of any past water intrusion," said Ghertner. “Most realtors disclose if it's in a flood zone up front so you as a buyer know what you’re walking into.”
Sellers have the option to check 'unknown' on the form. Ghertner says it is important to have an inspector look at the home and check for any flooding issues.
“If there is water, how much or what you can do about it and make sure it is repaired before you can move into the home," Ghertner.
She says buyers should not be afraid to ask sellers to cover the costs to fix any issues. Ghertner believes it is an honest mistake in most cases when sellers don't disclose a problem about a home. If a buyer finds out a seller intentionally withheld information, a lawsuit can be filed.
“People are scared to disclose things but it’s always better to disclose things because you can explain and then it gives the buyer a chance to get out more inspections or go deeper with their inspections or engineers," said Ghertner.
Lovell is now gearing up for more possible flooding, worried it will ruin his new duct work.
“My wallet is a little lighter after paying for that you know any time it rains it’s like what’s going on," said Lovell.
You can check to see if your home is in the flood zone by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.