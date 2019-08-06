NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Frustration is growing in Tennessee over the new “Real IDs” that went into effect on July 1.
Customers have bene waiting in lines for hours trying to get the new IDs only to be turned away in the end.
When you walk into one of the Driver Service Centers across the state, customers will see the sign saying “Renew Your License Here in Minutes.”
But if you ask those waiting in line, they tell you that it’s a “bunch of malarkey.”
A News4 producer arrived at the Driver Services Center in Antioch 20 minutes before it opened, and then waited for five hours.
In many cases, people get to the counter only to find they didn’t bring what they actually needed.
“I went three times. It took me a total of about five hours,” said Nashville resident Bobby Rosenblum.
To get a Real ID, customers will need to bring their birth certificate or a valid/current passport, a social security card, payroll check stub, 1099 or W-2, and two documents showing proof of residency, like a recent utility bill, your tax return or voter ID.
News4 found on average the shortest wait times are on Wednesday and Thursdays. Mondays and Fridays tend to have the longest wait times.
Nashville’s downtown location has the best track record with an average wait time of 50 minutes.
Customers may also consider waiting until October, November or December when the volume at all driver services centers tends to be lower.
“We also would encourage you to visit some of our other counties if you have the opportunity, and not just one of the metropolitan areas, because those counties generally do not have a lot of traffic,” said Michael Hogan, Director of Driver Services.
To help people, state officials said they have updated their web sites, hired 30 additional part-time employees and trained several county clerks to issue Real IDs and home to add more in September.
To find a driver services center, click here.
“Additional resources, we would love to have those. However we are maximizing the ones that we do have,” said Hogan.
In the meantime, officials ask for patience.
Those who have already been through the process warn others to be prepared to wait.
Something else to know, you will be issued a temporary paper ID before you leave the driver services center. Your new ID will be mailed to you. However, you will not be able to use the paper ID to fly.
Fliers will be able to use your valid passport to fly if you don’t have a Real ID.
