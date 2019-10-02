NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Heads up frequent flyers; you now have less than a year to update your state driver's license to a Real ID or you won't be able to board a plane beginning next October.
Congress passed the Real ID act after 9/11 and it will take effect on Oct. 1, 2020. Once that date comes, you will not be allowed to fly using your driver's license if it does not have a Real ID star on it.
You will instead have to use your passport.
Nearly 73 percent of Americans don't have a Real ID yet and TSA agents say there will be no exceptions.
