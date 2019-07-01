NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new federal mandate is impacting your Tennessee driver’s license.
The “Real ID” will now be used as a form of federal identification. The change will be the addition of a gold star on the license.
The most common change is that you won’t be able to fly with just a license unless it has the gold star.
The new license has nothing to do with driving.
“If you choose not to or you don’t qualify, then the license you receive is not for federal identification. That license can be used for anything else that you need to do except for those purposes of boarding a commercial flight, enter certain federal buildings and entering nuclear plants,” said Michael Hogan, Tennessee Director of Driver Services, Knoxville.
If you’re not flying or need to enter federal buildings, there’s no rush to replace your license.
One change for the new license, you will need a Social Security card, not just a number, to get the gold star.
You have to physically go in to a driver’s center and get it once, then it can be renewed online.
