NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For many waiting at the DMV to get their Real ID, long wait times are expected.
This is even after the state announced plans to bring more employees to the 11 busiest driver services centers in Tennessee.
"Hour and a half or so - two hours. I think they need another DMV," Hannah Sullivan told News 4.
She is one of dozens of people at driver services Friday. Sullivan ended up at the Hart Lane center after Hickory Hollow was a nightmare.
"Cars up and down the road probably couldn't get into the place," said Sullivan.
"The lines are likely not to diminish. But they need to prepare for a wait time," said Paula Shaw who is the Assistant Commissioner of Driver's Services with the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.
The state says up to 80 are being hired to help get people in an out of driver's services. Currently 54 of those full time workers are hired to help our states busiest centers.
Those locations include:
- Summer Avenue, Memphis
- Shelby Drive, Memphis
- Hart Lane, Nashville
- Hickory Hollow, Nashville
- Clarksville
- Franklin
- Murfreesboro
- Lebanon
- Bonny Oaks, Chattanooga
- Gallatin
Right now, 27 of those people are in place, the other half will train starting on Nov. 18th and begin work in roughly two weeks. Then 30 more part timers are also being added.
"People here are super nice and very willing to help and answering questions," said Amy Lawrence. She went to the Wilson County Clerk office to get her Real ID. She got through the line in less than an hour.
Dozens of county clerk offices around Tennessee can help people get the Real ID as well and many don't realize people can go to a different county than where you live to find shorter lines.
"Eleven centers out of 95 counties handle 40 percent of all state transactions," said Shaw.
Additional workers could come to other busy sites later depending on need and the state budget. The state is also working to get individuals to help at the door make sure sure everyone has the proper documentation.
Documents is one of the biggest things clogging up lines at the DMV, said Shaw. Individuals not bringing the right paperwork, especially if you've changed your name could mean the difference between waiting 4 hours and getting in and out quick.
