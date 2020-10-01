(WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security would like to remind Tennesseans that one year from today, the Real ID Act of 2005 will go into effect.
This mean, starting Oct. 1, 2021, people looking to board commercial domestic flights, enter certain federal buildings, nuclear facilities and military bases will need to have a Real ID compliant license or acceptable alternative form of ID, such as a valid US passport or military ID.
Who needs a REAL ID? Anyone who flies domestically within the United States, seeks entry to a military base, nuclear facility or certain federal buildings after October 1, 2021 and plans to use a stateissued license or ID as a form of identification.
Is a REAL ID the only form of identification that will be accepted? A REAL ID is not the only form of identification that will be accepted. A valid U.S. passport or military ID are other common forms of identification that will be accepted in place of a REAL ID. A full list of other acceptable alternative forms of identification can be found here.
What documents are needed to apply for a REAL ID? To apply for a REAL ID, Tennesseans must provide one proof of citizenship or legal presence, one proof of their full Social Security Number, and two proofs of Tennessee residency along with documentation to support any name change from your proof of citizenship document. A full list of accepted documents can be found here.
Where can you apply for a REAL ID? The first application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Services Center or participating County Clerk Partner. Participating locations can be found at www.tnrealid.gov.
How much is a REAL ID? A REAL ID costs the same as a standard credential. However, if you wish to obtain a REAL ID outside of your renewal period, there will be a duplicate charge of $8-12.
What if you don’t need a REAL ID? Those who do not wish to obtain a REAL ID will receive a standard credential indicated by “Not for REAL ID Act Purposes” on the front of the credential. Your current or standard credential will continue to be accepted for general identification purposes such as driving, purchasing alcohol or tobacco products, applying for federal benefits, voting, and access to hospitals, banks, post offices and federal courts.
More information on REAL ID can be found here, as well as here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.