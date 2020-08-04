NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Davidson County will be the second major county in the midstate to go back to school this week.

Sumner County students started learning with a hybrid in-person/virtual model Monday, following a plan that emphasizes parent preference.

Right now more districts around the midstate are getting closer to their start dates, and there are a lot to keep track of. 

Wilson County Schools have another two weeks left of summer vacation.

Rutherford County Schools will begin in a little less than a week and Williamson County will start their school year on Friday. 

Montgomery County will have one of the later starts in the midstate, with a plan to start learning near the end of August. 

As always, parents can consult News4's #Ready4School chart of school reopening dates and plans below: 

Middle Tennessee School Start Dates

School Start Date Virtual In-Person
Metro Nashville Public Schools August 4th Yes
Sumner County Schools August 3rd Yes
Wilson County Schools August 17th Yes Yes
Rutherford County Schools August 10th Yes
Cannon County Schools All Students: August 14th Yes Yes
Smith County Schools August 7th Yes Yes
Trousdale County Schools In-Person: July 30th, Virtual: August 3rd Yes Yes
Macon County Schools August 24th Yes Yes
Montgomery County Schools August 31st Yes Yes
Cheatham County Schools All Students: Aug. 14th, Pre-K/Kin. Aug. 20th Yes Yes
Robertson County Schools August 12th Yes Yes
Williamson County Schools August 7th G 3-12 Pre-K, Kin., G 1-2
Dickson County Schools Last Names A-L: Aug. 3rd, M-Z: Aug. 5th, All Students: Aug. 7th Yes Yes
Hickman County Schools Abbreviated Day: Aug. 3rd, First Full Day: Aug. 5th Yes Yes
Maury County Schools August 10th Yes Yes
Warren County Schools August 12th Start, A-L: Mon/Wed, M-Z: Tues/Thurs Yes Yes
De Kalb County Schools August 3rd Yes Yes
Putnam County Schools August 3rd Yes Yes
Jackson County Schools Last Names A-L: Aug. 5th, M-z: Aug. 7th, All Students: 10th Yes Yes

