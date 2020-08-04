NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Davidson County will be the second major county in the midstate to go back to school this week.
Sumner County students started learning with a hybrid in-person/virtual model Monday, following a plan that emphasizes parent preference.
Right now more districts around the midstate are getting closer to their start dates, and there are a lot to keep track of.
Wilson County Schools have another two weeks left of summer vacation.
Rutherford County Schools will begin in a little less than a week and Williamson County will start their school year on Friday.
Montgomery County will have one of the later starts in the midstate, with a plan to start learning near the end of August.
As always, parents can consult News4's #Ready4School chart of school reopening dates and plans below:
Middle Tennessee School Start Dates
|School
|Start Date
|Virtual
|In-Person
|Metro Nashville Public Schools
|August 4th
|Yes
|Sumner County Schools
|August 3rd
|Yes
|Wilson County Schools
|August 17th
|Yes
|Yes
|Rutherford County Schools
|August 10th
|Yes
|Cannon County Schools
|All Students: August 14th
|Yes
|Yes
|Smith County Schools
|August 7th
|Yes
|Yes
|Trousdale County Schools
|In-Person: July 30th, Virtual: August 3rd
|Yes
|Yes
|Macon County Schools
|August 24th
|Yes
|Yes
|Montgomery County Schools
|August 31st
|Yes
|Yes
|Cheatham County Schools
|All Students: Aug. 14th, Pre-K/Kin. Aug. 20th
|Yes
|Yes
|Robertson County Schools
|August 12th
|Yes
|Yes
|Williamson County Schools
|August 7th
|G 3-12
|Pre-K, Kin., G 1-2
|Dickson County Schools
|Last Names A-L: Aug. 3rd, M-Z: Aug. 5th, All Students: Aug. 7th
|Yes
|Yes
|Hickman County Schools
|Abbreviated Day: Aug. 3rd, First Full Day: Aug. 5th
|Yes
|Yes
|Maury County Schools
|August 10th
|Yes
|Yes
|Warren County Schools
|August 12th Start, A-L: Mon/Wed, M-Z: Tues/Thurs
|Yes
|Yes
|De Kalb County Schools
|August 3rd
|Yes
|Yes
|Putnam County Schools
|August 3rd
|Yes
|Yes
|Jackson County Schools
|Last Names A-L: Aug. 5th, M-z: Aug. 7th, All Students: 10th
|Yes
|Yes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.