NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The 3rd Hour of the Today Show is hitting the road, and their first stop is Music City!
In an announcement made Monday morning, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer alongside Craig Melvin and Al Roker announced that the crew would be taking the show live to Nashville at the
The clue was "The Today Show makes it's journey south to a city steeped in history, with chicken that will burn your mouth; it's got songs and beer and mystery. We don't know where to go first but we'll drink the whiskey straight, from a Grecian temple to a famous church, this city sure sounds great."
Many Today Show viewers from all over guessed cities such as New Orleans, Charleston, and Atlanta. Chris Clark from Virginia whose daughter attends Vanderbilt, was one of the viewers who guessed correctly in addition to Brenda, a stay-at-home mom from Brentwood.
Joining the team when they come to Nashville on Friday, Nov. 22 is former Today Show host and Nashville resident Kathie Lee Gifford. The show will be live from Pinewood Social on Peabody Street.
