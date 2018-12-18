There's yet another huge change proposed to Music Row.

+2 Ahead of new development, Music Row businesses concerned about what new year brings A famous wedding venue has married thousands. Today, it's just like several other businesses on Music Row, unsure about what's coming in the n…

Singer, songwriter and comedian Ray Stevens is selling properties to make way for a seven-floor, 164,000 square-foot building. The proposed building would be at the corner of 17th Avenue South and Grand Avenue. It would stretch over five parcels of land.

+12 Most endangered Nashville buildings announced Historic Nashville’s most endangered historic places announced on Thursday focus on the threat new development has on maintaining Nashville’s …

"Music Row is one building that they're chopping rooms off of, and it'll be gone," said hit songwriter Trey Bruce, who also serves as vice president of Historic Nashville. "The city has no preservation plan or tool, so we're at a loss."

Locals fight developers to preserve Music Row history If you ask a tourist, they'll likely tell you the heart of Nashville lies on the bright lights of Broadway, but locals will argue its historic Music Row.

"I think that's what's best for Ray, and it's his personal right to exercise," Bruce continued, speaking on the sale. "It's not best for preserving a cultural business district. It's going to force out all the smaller businesses because the taxes are going to be so different."

+3 Bobby's Idle Hour hopes for future on Music Row despite new development proposal Change is a constant in Nashville, but some claim if a proposed development goes through, they'll hardly be able to recognize Music Row.

The Metro Historical Commission is most interested in a 1925 home on the site, the former Grey House Studio and Barnaby Records. Historical Commission director Tim Walker said that building at 1009 17th Ave. S. is eligible for the historic register. Walker said the commission has the authority to delay demolition of the property for 90 days.

"If history and culture happened there, then it's important," said Bruce.

Dave Wells, a representative for the Hall Emery Real Estate Company, spoke to News4. He said Stevens, the owner of the buildings, does not view the properties as historic. He said the new building would include retail, food and drinks and live music. Wells said they're hoping to make the new building a tourist destination that will reuse parts of the demolished buildings in its materials.

Wells said in a statement:

"Our vision is to Restore the Row by adding modern, state of the art Class A office space with unique amenities and special places that promote creativity and collaboration – it’s really about bringing people back to the area during the business day – and that means bringing JOBS back to the area. To do this we need modern space/new construction. This will allow Music Row to keep the businesses that haven’t already left and recruit new businesses (outside of Nashville) that want a presence on Music Row. Without new development, Music Row will become ‘what was formerly Music Row’ and that would be a huge waste of an incredible opportunity. It is very encouraging to have the current (and long term) owners of the subject property support our vision for Restoring the Row. That really says it all."

This building proposal follows other major changes on Music Row. One of those changes includes the proposed demolition of five properties on nearby 16th Avenue South to make way for a mixed use building by Panattoni Development Company.