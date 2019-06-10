SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Investigators in Spring Hill are advising the public to use only necessary water in their homes while a raw water line is being repaired.
According to the city, residents are advised to conserve water and not wash vehicles, irrigate their lawns or plants, fill swimming pools, or use water for any non-immediate uses until the line is repaired. The splash pad at Port Royal Park is also closed while repairs are being made.
The 2000 block of Joe Brown Road where the repair is taking place will be closed to through traffic until further notice. Crews estimate the repair will take around four to six hours.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
