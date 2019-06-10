WILLIAMSON COUNTY MAP

SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Investigators in Spring Hill are advising the public to use only necessary water in their homes while a raw water line is being repaired.

According to the city, residents are advised to conserve water and not wash vehicles, irrigate their lawns or plants, fill swimming pools, or use water for any non-immediate uses until the line is repaired. The splash pad at Port Royal Park is also closed while repairs are being made.

The 2000 block of Joe Brown Road where the repair is taking place will be closed to through traffic until further notice. Crews estimate the repair will take around four to six hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee and beyond on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.