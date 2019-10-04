Ravenwood HS Head Coach Matt Daniels and Coach Ryan Fowler

 Ravenwood High School

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Ravenwood High School Football Head Coach Matt Daniels and Coach Ryan Fowler have been suspended over allegations of potential inappropriate participation during football practice.

Both coaches are being internally investigated by Williamson County Schools. Additional details surrounding the allegations have not been made available at this time.

Coach Andy Elrod will fill in as temporary head coach for Friday night's game against Dickson County.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

