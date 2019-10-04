WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Ravenwood High School Football Head Coach Matt Daniels and Coach Ryan Fowler have been suspended over allegations of potential inappropriate participation during football practice.
Both coaches are being internally investigated by Williamson County Schools. Additional details surrounding the allegations have not been made available at this time.
Coach Andy Elrod will fill in as temporary head coach for Friday night's game against Dickson County.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.