There have been a rash of smash and grabs in an East Nashville neighborhood.
“Smashing the windows is definitely a recent thing,” Edgefield resident Kortney Martin said.
Broken glass is on sidewalks and in parking spaces in Edgefield. Criminals smashed their way into multiple cars this week.
One of the tenants at Ron Benshoof’s property was a target.
"That same night I guess there was a handful of break-ins and even in the senior housing next-door,” Benshoof said.
Benshoof says it’s become an unfortunate trend in the neighborhood.
“Over the course of five months, six tenants in the quadplex, three of them have had break-ins, so that’s significant,” Benshoof said.
Neighbors say these criminals appear to be looking for quick smash and grabs.
“I told them don’t leave anything that they can see because they’re going to take it,” Edgefield resident Trop Supanik said.
Martin says she makes sure she leaves nothing of value in her car, especially after her neighbor’s car was broken into.
“He had a laptop in the front seat,” Martin said, “They smashed the back window.”
Benshoof has now purchased surveillance cameras for his property, hoping to deter or catch future criminals.
“Of course it’s frustrating for me because I want people to be safe and feel safe,” Benshoof said. ‘Hopefully they’ll find something to do that will not have a negative effect on the rest of their life.”
Metro Police has a Park Smart Program, to try and prevent you from becoming a victim. Click here for more information.
