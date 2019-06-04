CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville neighborhood is concerned after a rash of car break-ins.
Police said the people responsible are working in teams. They plan where they are going to hit and work fast.
Security cameras show at least four men dressed in hoodies, two of them working the door handles on each side of the car.
Clarksville Police PIO Jim Knoll said they work in coordination with each other.
“They are vey well-coordinated during these burglaries and thefts,” said Knoll.
When they find an unlocked car, two other men join and begin to steal what’s inside the car.
“They don’t slam doors. They are pushing the doors and popping them closed. They are doing everything not to gain attention,” said Knoll.
Since last Thursday, police said 40 vehicle thefts and break-ins have been reported.
“They are in, they are gone and they are out,” said Knoll.
Police aren’t sure if the same men are responsible for all of the break-ins, but cars have been either stolen or rifled through at a number of subdivisions off Ringgold, Ichee and Thrasher drives.
If you live on one of those streets and have security cameras, police would like to review your video.
“Everybody has those videos now, which is wonderful,” said Knoll. “Look at those things, let us know so can come out and get a copy.”
What disturbs police is people have reported seeing the men in a neighbor’s driveway and not immediately call 911.
“They went over and let the neighbor know after it happened,” said Knoll. “If you see something, say something. We could get to the scene.”
