Members of Rascal Flatts spent time off the stage with children on Thursday.
Band members Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney performed for patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
The band has helped raise millions of dollars for the hospital.
The hospital also honored the band on Thursday with a star on the Walk of Champions, located on the second floor.
“We could not have picked any better place, any better family to be involved with then all of our people that we love so much,” the band said. “If you spend a few minutes here and walk around and get to know some of these people you know it’s much more than a job to every single one of them.”
Rascal Flatts has been involved with the children’s hospital for over a decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.