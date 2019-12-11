Rascal Flatts In Concert - Detroit, MI

CLARKSTON, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Singer Gary LeVox of the band Rascal Flatts performs at DTE Energy Center on September 19, 2019 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

 Scott Legato

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gary LeVox, lead singer of the band Rascal Flatts, will host and headline the "Black tie Country Concert Series" at the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl this year. 

According to a release, LeVox and several other recording artists will play a postgame concert at the Black Tie Main Stage on lower Broadway as part of the bowl's Fan Zone on Monday, Dec. 30. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Mississippi State, Louisville to play in Music City Bowl

The concert will be part of a two-day downtown celebration along Broadway. Fan Zone will feature several opportunities for fans to experience all the excitement surrounding the game and offer fans a glimpse at why Music City is one of the top destinations in the world

“We’re excited to play such a big role in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl this year,” Dustin Black, founder and CEO of Black Tie Moving said. “Nashville is an amazing place that we call home and I’m really looking forward to showcasing our city and all it has to offer. Gary (a partner in Black Tie Moving) and I have put together a lineup of over 15 incredible country artists to entertain bowl-goers at the Black Tie Main Stage on lower Broadway over two days. This will be a great time for the entire family. Great football, music, and food...I mean what more could you ask for?”

For more information on the concert, ticket options and more, click here

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.