NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gary LeVox, lead singer of the band Rascal Flatts, will host and headline the "Black tie Country Concert Series" at the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl this year.
According to a release, LeVox and several other recording artists will play a postgame concert at the Black Tie Main Stage on lower Broadway as part of the bowl's Fan Zone on Monday, Dec. 30.
The concert will be part of a two-day downtown celebration along Broadway. Fan Zone will feature several opportunities for fans to experience all the excitement surrounding the game and offer fans a glimpse at why Music City is one of the top destinations in the world.
“We’re excited to play such a big role in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl this year,” Dustin Black, founder and CEO of Black Tie Moving said. “Nashville is an amazing place that we call home and I’m really looking forward to showcasing our city and all it has to offer. Gary (a partner in Black Tie Moving) and I have put together a lineup of over 15 incredible country artists to entertain bowl-goers at the Black Tie Main Stage on lower Broadway over two days. This will be a great time for the entire family. Great football, music, and food...I mean what more could you ask for?”
For more information on the concert, ticket options and more, click here.
