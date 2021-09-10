A member of the country band Rascal Flatts was charged with driving under the influence in Williamson County early Thursday morning.
Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest of 45-year-old Joe Don Rooney after a motor vehicle crash around 4 a.m.
The sheriff's office said Rooney, of Nashville, crashed into a tree in the 1200 block of Hillsboro Road.
Rooney was booked and bonded out of Williamson County Jail on Thursday. His bond was set at $2,500.
