NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Saturday, July 6th Rascal Flatts will perform at downtown Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater, and the band announced special guests that will join them on stage.
Gary LeVox earlier this year said "We’re excited this year to be able to have an awesome lineup of special guests, and we’re just ready to get back out on the road this summer. We can already feel that this tour is going to rock, come see it live!”
The band previously announced Jimmie Allen would be their special guest for the date at the Ascend, and now they've added King Calaway to the bill as well.
Tickets start at $35.00, and are on sale now on the LiveNation website.
