Rascal Flatts

(L-R) Singers Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney of the band Rascal Flatts perform at DTE Energy Center on September 19, 2019 in Clarkston, Michigan.

 (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Country group Rascal Flatts announced a farewell tour earlier this year, and has elected to add nine additional dates to their schedule.

A stop in upstate New York, St. Louis, West Palm Beach, and Nashville have been added to their already packed schedule for "Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour."

The farewell tour finale will now be held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, on Friday, October 30th of this year.

Tickets for the Nashville show will go on sale Friday, February 21st at 10AM central at livenation.com and ticketmaster.com.

Citi card holders will have presale access to tickets starting Tuesday, February 18th at Noon central, through Thursday night at 10pm.

RASCAL FLATTS FAREWELL: LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR Official Dates:

6/11                Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

6/12                Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre (WYCD Hoedown)

6/13                Cincinnati, OH    - Riverbend Music Center

6/25                Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/27                Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

7/17                Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

7/18                Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

7/23                St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/24                Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater

7/25                Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

7/31                Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater

8/1                  Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

8/2                  Dubuque, IA - Q Casino

8/20                New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center**

8/21                Brandon, MS - Brandon Amp

8/22                Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

9/3                  Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

9/4                  Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

9/5                  Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/10                Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/11                Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/12                Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

9/17                Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/18                Mansfield, MA   - Xfinity Center

9/19                Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

9/25                Columbus, OH   - Nationwide Arena

10/1                Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/2                San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**

10/3                Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/7                Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/9                Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

10/10              Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/15              Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/16              Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre**

10/17              West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/30              Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

 **On sale date to be announced 

 

