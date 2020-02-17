NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Country group Rascal Flatts announced a farewell tour earlier this year, and has elected to add nine additional dates to their schedule.
A stop in upstate New York, St. Louis, West Palm Beach, and Nashville have been added to their already packed schedule for "Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour."
The farewell tour finale will now be held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, on Friday, October 30th of this year.
Tickets for the Nashville show will go on sale Friday, February 21st at 10AM central at livenation.com and ticketmaster.com.
Citi card holders will have presale access to tickets starting Tuesday, February 18th at Noon central, through Thursday night at 10pm.
RASCAL FLATTS FAREWELL: LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR Official Dates:
6/11 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
6/12 Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre (WYCD Hoedown)
6/13 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
6/25 Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
6/27 Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
7/17 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
7/18 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
7/23 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7/24 Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater
7/25 Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
7/31 Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater
8/1 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
8/2 Dubuque, IA - Q Casino
8/20 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center**
8/21 Brandon, MS - Brandon Amp
8/22 Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
9/3 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
9/4 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
9/5 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
9/10 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
9/11 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
9/12 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
9/17 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
9/18 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
9/19 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
9/25 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
10/1 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
10/2 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**
10/3 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
10/7 Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/9 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
10/10 Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
10/15 Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10/16 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre**
10/17 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/30 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
**On sale date to be announced
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.