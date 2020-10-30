Rare Full Blue Moon visible on Halloween night

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're planning to trick or treat on Halloween, the night sky will provide the perfect atmosphere.
We're in for a rare moon we may not see again for years.
It’s been 65 years since the last time a Full Blue Moon landed on Halloween night.
“The timing of a full moon on a particular date happens once every 19 years,” said Dr. William Teets, Dyer Observatory astronomer. “And that has to do with the amount of time that it takes the Earth to orbit the sun and how long it takes for us to go from full moon to full moon again.”
Contrary to the name, it will not appear blue. The nickname “Blue Moon” is given to the second full moon in a calendar month.
The first one was at the beginning of the month.
Whether you’re at home or out trick-or-treating, here’s what you’ll see in the night sky.
As the sun sets, look east to see the moon.
Next to it, you’ll see a bright orange object – that’s the planet Mars!
And if you look over in the south/southwest sky you’ll see another bright object – that is Jupiter.
It doesn’t stop there either – to the left, that’s the planet Saturn
“It will make for a memorable evening,” Dr. Teets said. “Folks will hopefully be out there safely."
Right now, the forecast calls for clear skies which will help illuminate the night sky for trick-or-treaters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.