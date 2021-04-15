NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo is opening its aviary for a short time so guests get and chance to see the rare corpse flower while it is in bloom.
Nashville Zoo says what makes this flower truly unique is not the way it looks, but the way it smells. Just like its name would suggest, the flower emits a terrible odor that sets it aside from other flowers.
In addition to its name and smell, the corpse flower is considered to be one of the largest flowers in the world with some reaching over 10 feet in height.
Also known as the "devil's tongue" flower, its life cycle consists of a single leaf that dies and regrows throughout its life span. Like many flowers, the blooming period is scarce, lasting only a couple of days and happening once every 3 years.
The current one on display is 13 years old in its fourth blooming cycle and is on loan from a private collection. The Nashville Zoo says it has hosted a total of six corpse flowers and hope to offer the rare bloom (and smell) to its guests in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.