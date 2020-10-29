BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Ravenwood High School will try to defend its title when the girls state soccer tournament begins Friday.
The tournament got pushed back two days because of the rain from Hurricane Zeta brought to the mid-state.
It's one more thing for teams like the Raptors to navigate in a season that was altered from the beginning due to COVID-19.
“I was like oh no, that's four more days where these girls can get contact traced or heaven forbid they get COVID,” Raptors Head Coach Jessica Mancini said.
That's a worry shared by every coach this fall.
In a season already shortened due to COVID-19, Mancini said she believes her roster was effected by contact tracing for nearly half of the Raptors 14 games.
“At the beginning of season we were doing okay,” Mancini said. “And then we got hit pretty hard and three of our seniors had to be quarantined at three separate times.”
Senior Nora Henderson agrees.
“We saw teammate go out and that set the tone like...that can't happen to us," Henderson said.
Henderson said the team made a conscious effort to take every precaution they could to stay healthy.
They persevered through the schedule, won the district and region titles, and earned their third-straight trip to the state tournament.
“I've got a really good group of eight seniors this year that have just been positive from the start -- excited that they're getting to play in general,” Mancini said.
“For me, going into this, I was just like maybe we get five games, maybe we get 10 games. Whatever we get to do, let's just have fun doing it," Henderson added. "These are the games we'll remember for a long time. I'm just excited for the atmosphere to be back again. It'll be awesome."
“With everything that's gone on this year, I'm extremely proud of these girls and the mentality that they've kept all season long,” Mancini said.
Ravenwood will play Maryville on Friday. The state tournament is in Murfreesboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.