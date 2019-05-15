NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Rap artist Yo Gotti was in Nashville Tuesday night for a live performance, and someone shot his tour bus multiple times.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired on Hayes Street near Louise Avenue at 11:00 Tuesday night.
They found the unoccupied tour bus had been struck by gunfire multiple times. There was no one on board the bus, and no one was reported injured by the gunshots.
Police at this time say the motive for this apparent targeted vandalism remains under investigation.
