MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- Fire crews from multiple agencies are currently working to gain control over a brush fire south of Murfreesboro.
Rutherford County Fire and Rescue responded to a brush fire spanning 8 to 10 acres near the intersection of Bradyville Pike and Gum Puckett Road at approximately 1:15pm Wednesday.
Fire officials tell News4 that the flames were threatening a home.
News4 has a crew on the way to the location, and will have updates as information becomes available.
