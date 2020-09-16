NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A new option in the Midstate gets you coronavirus test results in 15 minutes.
News4 got a look at how at how the rapid antigen test works.
"This is a tool that will help to alleviate some of the apprehension and the unknown that you have,” Dr. Matthew Browning, Chief Medical Officer for Urgent Team said.
Chief Medical Officer for Urgent Team Walk-In Urgent Care spoke with News4 about the nasal swab rapid test on Wednesday.
The test isn't for everyone. It's only for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in the last five days or less.
So far, they've tested more than a thousand people across their Midstate offices just this month.
“96.7% percent of our positive tests are accurate,” Dr. Browning said.
The test detects specific proteins found in the virus.
Dr. Browning said if results come back negative, patients are offered a back-up test. It’s called a PCR molecular test that can take a couple of days before results are returned.
News4 also spoke with Dr. David Aronoff who is an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
"They are advantageous in that they're very quick, but the trade-off is they're not as sensitive,” Dr. Aronoff said.
Dr. Aronoff said the rapid test comes with pros and cons.
"I think people really have to decide whether the answer that they want is going to maybe be more accurate and take longer time or they really need to know right now and they're willing to pay that premium to get an answer,” Dr. Aronoff said.
The price is $120 for the examination and evaluation. It’s $50 for the test. All of that adds up to $170.
Dr. Browning said it can be billed to insurance.
"So, to be able to give a patient, a parent, a little bit of peace of mind, it's invaluable to us,” Dr. Browning said.
