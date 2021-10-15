MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County is rapidly growing, and the County expects it to continue in the coming years.
"It's an exciting time, and it's great to be a part of it," Rob Mitchell, Assessor of Property for Rutherford County, said.
According to Mitchell, recent census data shows three of the 20 largest cities in Tennessee are located in Rutherford County. It includes Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and La Vergne.
"We are so close right now to passing Hamilton County, which is Chattanooga as far as population size," Mitchell stated. "Within the next two years, we will be larger than Hamilton County, I believe."
Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has noticed the growth first-hand.
"On every road that you drive down in Rutherford County, there is dirt being moved. There are new office buildings, new retails spaces, "Vice President of Membership Development for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce Kelli Beam said.
Beam said that since 2019, ribbon cuttings have even increased from multiple times a week to now numerous times a day.
"If you are a big business and you think, I want to go where the people are. We are growing at 20 people a day. So, we got the opportunity for you and your business in Rutherford County," Beam said.
Mitchell is also encouraging people to prepare for the challenges that come with growth.
"If we don't adapt and if we don't change, we will become extinct and irrelevant, and Tennessee has proven itself not to be irrelevant," Mitchell explained.
